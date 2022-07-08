State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 645 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

