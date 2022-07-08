Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

