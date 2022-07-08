Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

