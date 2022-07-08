StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MACK stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.48.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
