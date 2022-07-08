StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.21 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.