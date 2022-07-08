StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.