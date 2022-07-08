StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

