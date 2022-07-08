StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.65. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

