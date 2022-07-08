StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of FWP opened at $4.61 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.
About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.