StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.