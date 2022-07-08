StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.