StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLK. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE TLK opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

