StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE DAC opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

