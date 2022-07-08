StockNews.com Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Hold

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

