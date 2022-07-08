StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.