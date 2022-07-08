STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

STOR opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

