Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

