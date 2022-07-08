Strs Ohio Buys 1,494 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

