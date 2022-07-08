Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.