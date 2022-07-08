Strs Ohio Purchases 1,476 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

ADC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

