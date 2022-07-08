Strs Ohio Sells 1,720 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

