Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

