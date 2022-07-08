Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

