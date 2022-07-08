Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

