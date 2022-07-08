Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

