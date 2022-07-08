Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $688.41 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

