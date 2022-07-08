Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

