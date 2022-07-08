Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

