Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

