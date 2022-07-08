Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

