Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

