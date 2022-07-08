Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,285 shares of company stock valued at $915,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.97. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

