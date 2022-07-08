Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
