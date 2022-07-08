Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.