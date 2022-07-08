Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.