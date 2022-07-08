Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 313.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

Shares of SNPS opened at $319.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

