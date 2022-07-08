Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 299.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

