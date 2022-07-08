T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.