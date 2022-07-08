Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

TSE TVE opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

