Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 775.97 and a beta of 0.77. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

