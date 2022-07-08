Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.