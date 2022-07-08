Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$403.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.1521898 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

