Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Financial Comparison

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -39.89, suggesting that its share price is 4,089% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef -39.36% -21.03% -16.93% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $213.43 million 2.64 -$87.40 million ($1.14) -5.99 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Marine Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.34%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats China Marine Food Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 14,000 retail outlets. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

