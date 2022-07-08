TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

NYSE TEL opened at $114.83 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

