Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

NYSE TECK opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

