Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.17.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$37.37 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.77.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

