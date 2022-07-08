Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.51 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $28.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

