Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $207.50

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.51), with a volume of 522816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.62).

The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 901.67. The firm has a market cap of £691.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.32.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

In other news, insider Charles Cade bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($127,149.43).

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.