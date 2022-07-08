Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $148.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCEHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. Tencent has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $73.29.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

