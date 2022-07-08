Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.