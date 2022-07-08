TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

