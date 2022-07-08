Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THS stock opened at GBX 102.21 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.24 million and a PE ratio of 262.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.70. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

